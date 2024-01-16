Velaspan Partners With Acalvio For Managed Cyber Deception Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jim Kreutel, Velaspan Vice President of MarketingSANTA CLARA, CA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Velaspan , a leading managed wireless and cybersecurity provider, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Acalvio Technologies , the leader in AI-powered cyber deception, and will launch a new managed service using Acalvio's industry-leading ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense.The Velaspan Active Cyber Engagement (ACE) service leverages ShadowPlex to help customers add a proactive cyber deception-based defense against insider or outsider threats, zero-day threats and ransomware. ACE makes all of the benefits of cyber deception technology available to its customers using the Velaspan security operations center (SOC) so that it easy to deploy and doesn't increase the workload of overworked security teams.More details about the new service are available in a separate press release .ACE is part of Velaspan's strategy to create a full suite of managed cybersecurity services that leverage the company's service delivery expertise.“We are expanding the market for AI-powered cyber deception technology, and we welcome Velaspan as a partner to help us a jointly market and evangelize deception technology to actively defend against advanced security threats,” said Anand Akela, Chief Marketing Officer, of Acalvio Technologies.“We look forward to growing together with Velaspan.”“We have built trusted relationships with large and small customers across the country who have told us they are searching for ways to respond to cyber security attacks,” said Jim Kreutel, Vice President of Marketing at Velaspan.“By leveraging our managed services know-how and Acalvio's advanced technology we are now delivering an active defense solution that meets those needs.”About ShadowPlexShadowPlex enables organizations to execute the three key aspects of adversarial engagement with operational efficiency:.Detection: Rapidly detects the presence of cyber adversaries both on-premises andin-cloud infrastructure..Disruption: Derails and delays attacks..Intelligence: Easily gathers granular forensics of attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures.ShadowPlex leverages novel AI capabilities for both ease of use and effectiveness, by making deception autonomous and customizing deception for every subnet and endpoint. By not requiring agents on production systems, ShadowPlex is a low risk to deploy and produces high fidelity alerts.About VelaspanVelaspan is based in Allentown, PA, and was founded in 2004 as a wireless design and network security solutions firm committed to client trust and transparency. Today, Velaspan offers Managed Private Cellular (MPC) service and its Automated Cyber Engagement (ACE) services along with a full range of Wi-Fi and other wireless services. The company works with large enterprise customers across vertical markets including education, pharmaceutical, healthcare, retail, sports and entertainment, manufacturing, supply chain, and industrial. More information is at .About Acalvio TechnologiesAcalvio is the leader in autonomous cyber deception technologies, arming enterprises against sophisticated cyber threats including APTs, insider threats and ransomware. Its AI-powered Active Defense Platform, backed by 25 patents, enables advanced threat defense across IT, OT, and cloud environments. Additionally, the Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) solutions with Honeytokens enable Zero Trust security models. Based in Silicon Valley, Acalvio serves midsize to Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, offering flexible deployment from cloud, on-premises, or through managed service providers. For more information, please visit .

