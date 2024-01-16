Caresify Home Care Heralds NY Governor's Prenatal Paid Leave Proposal, Showcasing Its Progressive Parental Leave Policy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLLINGDALE, PA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Caresify Home Care , a frontrunner in providing exceptional non-medical home care services, heartily endorses Governor Kathy Hochul's groundbreaking proposal to offer 40 hours of paid leave to expectant mothers for prenatal medical appointments. This pioneering move, a first in the United States resonates deeply with Caresify's long-standing commitment to parental support. Since 2020, Caresify has been at the forefront of employee welfare by offering six weeks of paid parental leave.At Caresify, there's a profound understanding that nurturing employees extends beyond the job; it's about enhancing the quality of life for their families. Its six-week paid parental leave benefit is a testament to this philosophy, helping alleviate some financial pressures for families during the crucial period of welcoming a new member."Our approach at Caresify is tailored to recognize the individuality of each family," states Sheriff Adewale , Founder of Caresify Home Care. "For over three years, we have offered paid parental leave to qualifying employees, a vital part of our family-first ethos. This policy is not just a perk; it's a reflection of our deep-rooted belief that supporting the diverse needs of parents leads to healthier family dynamics, which in turn, elevates the quality of care provided to our clients."Governor Hochul's comprehensive six-point plan, including extended benefits for doula services and enhanced mental health support for mothers, aligns seamlessly with Caresify's holistic approach to care. "Empowering parents at various stages of their journey is crucial," Adewale adds. "This proposal, if implemented, is poised to positively impact countless families across New York State."Caresify's trailblazing stance on parental leave is a critical element of its overarching commitment to employee wellbeing. Recognizing that a nurtured and supported workforce is key to delivering top-tier care, Caresify continues to set benchmarks in the industry. In addition to its progressive benefits, Caresify has been recognized as one of the“Best of Home Care Provider and Employer of Choice”, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in both quality care delivery and exemplary workplace practices.As this proposal advances to the state legislature, Caresify stands as a fervent advocate for initiatives that enrich family lives. The company remains dedicated to championing flexible, inclusive care strategies that contribute to building healthier, more joyful communities.For more information on Caresify and its services, please visit .About Caresify Home Care:Serving clients, caregivers, and communities best interests, Caresify is a highly respected provider of caregivers and non-medical in-home care services, focusing on promoting health, independence, and overall client well-being. The company provides a personalized service approach, paired with a unique care plan, designed to meet the specific needs and preferences of clients. With a team of highly skilled and dedicated caregivers, Caresify Home Care strives to provide peace of mind for clients and their families. The company is an Accredited Joint Commission Home Care Agency and holds the Gold Seal on National Quality Approval. Ranked Best of Home Care Provider/Employer of Choice, and Best of GA Home Care Providers, Caresify is approved by the Office of Development Program (ODP) and the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) in PA, The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) in FL, Department of Community Health (DCH) in GA, the NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) and The Office of Health Care Quality (OHCQ) in MD. Caresify is enrolled in many Managed Care Organizations (MCO's), non-MCO's, Medicaid and other insurance provider programs. For a complete list, and more information click here.Media contact: Angel Bell , Director of Business & Development. ...

