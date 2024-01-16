Haryana To Auction Old Properties Of Agricultural Marketing Board

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 16 (IANS) The Haryana government has initiated the process of monetising old or abandoned properties of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board.

This step is expected to increase the board's revenue and strengthen the basic infrastructure of markets.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday regarding the auction of abandoned and vacant plots.

Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal also attended the meeting.

Apprised that the board possesses old office buildings and staff quarters at 35 locations, which are to be auctioned, the Chief Minister directed the officers concerned to create a portal for uploading information about these properties.

After uploading the information, the auction process will be conducted. This will ensure the proper use of these properties and bring additional revenue to the board, he said.

The target is to generate approximately Rs 500 crore in revenue in the next six months.

At the meeting, it was informed that out of 37,364 plots owned by the board, 23,206 plots have already been auctioned or allocated. Currently, 14,158 plots are vacant, and the board has prepared an auction plan for the next six months.

