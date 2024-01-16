Apple to remove blood oxygen feature from watches to resume selling in US

(MENAFN) The blood oxygen feature is reportedly set to be removed from the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 devices. Although Apple has not officially commented on the matter, reports from various sources suggest that the removal of this feature has been approved by the US Customs and Border Protection.



This approval would enable Apple to resume selling both products in the US, following their ban last year due to a patent dispute with medical device maker Masimo.



The International Trade Commission (ITC) had previously ruled that the blood oxygen sensors in the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 infringed on Masimo's patents, leading to the ban. Apple temporarily halted sales before the ban went into effect on December 26, 2023. However, the company filed an appeal against the decision and obtained a temporary pause on the watch ban, allowing it to continue sales while awaiting the assessment by the US Customs and Border Protection of the proposed changes, including the removal of the blood oxygen feature.



In the aftermath of the ban on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 due to a patent dispute with Masimo, Apple has been working diligently to implement changes to the watches in an effort to address the patent concerns. Customs authorities were tasked with evaluating whether the proposed modifications were sufficient to comply with the patents.



According to a letter from Masimo's attorneys, as reported by 9to5Mac, all involved parties seem to be in agreement with the new plan, which involves removing the blood oxygen feature from the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2.



“Apple’s claim that its redesigned watch does not contain pulse oximetry is a positive step toward accountability,” In an email statement to a news website, Matt Whewell, who serves as the Director of Global Communications at Masimo, shared his statement.

MENAFN16012024000045015839ID1107727255