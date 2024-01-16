Smartphone retailer sells Galaxy S24 before official launch

(MENAFN) The Galaxy S24 is set to be officially unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event tomorrow, and anticipation is building as Samsung is already accepting reservations for its upcoming flagship smartphone series.



To entice customers, the company is offering a USD50 credit to those who reserve the device. However, in an unexpected turn, a smartphone retailer has taken a proactive approach and started selling the Galaxy S24 ahead of its official launch.



The Galaxy S24 has appeared on the website of a Mexican retailer, Doto, where it is listed in all available colors along with their respective prices. Notably, the Yellow Amber variant of the Galaxy S24 with 128GB storage is priced at MXN 16,499 (USD975), while the 256GB version is listed at MXN 17,999 (USD1,065).



It's worth mentioning that these prices align with the launch price of the Galaxy S23. The webpage also suggests limited availability, mentioning only 10 units of the 128GB variant and four units of the 256GB variant. While the pricing may be provisional, the unexpected listing has sparked interest and speculation about Samsung's latest flagship device.

MENAFN16012024000045015839ID1107727251