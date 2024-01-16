Wellkins launches CSR Initiative Turn Your E-Waste to Wellness

(MENAFN- WELLKINS) Wellkins Medical Centre, the multispecialty medical centre in Doha, partnered with Seashore Recycling has launched its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at transforming E-Waste into Wellness programs. HE Mr. Vipul, Ambassador of India to the State of Qatar officially flagged off the campaign along with Dr. Sameer Moopan, Chairman & Managing Director of Wellkins, other dignitaries, community leaders, and officials from Wellkins and Seashore Group. During the inaugural address, Indian Envoy congratulated Wellkins and Seashore Recycling for the campaign making a difference in the community and contributing to a more sustainable future.

Dr. Sameer Moopan shared his enthusiasm for the campaign, stating, "We are excited to launch this e-waste campaign, aligning our commitment to healthcare with environmental responsibility Through the E-Waste to Wellness initiative, we aim to have a meaningful impact on community health and environmental sustainability. Wellkins Medical Centre is proud to take this step toward a healthier, greener future”.

Talking about the collaboration, Mr. Mohammed Ali, Founder & Group Managing Director at Seashore Group, “We are glad to partner with Wellkins Medical Centre in this innovative CSR venture. The E-Waste to Wellness program is a testament to our shared values of environmental stewardship and community engagement. Together, we can turn e-waste into opportunities for wellness, creating a positive ripple effect for the benefit of society.

Addressing the significance of e-waste recycling, Mr. Ashique PK, Chief Executive Officer at Seashore Sustainability, emphasized that by actively taking part in proper disposal methods, individuals play a crucial role in minimizing pollution, safeguarding resources, and advocating for the sustainable handling of electronic devices. Moreover, promoting the significance of recycling e-waste fosters a sense of collective responsibility toward lessening the detrimental effects of electronic waste on our environment.

The campaign welcomes public participation, urging individuals to dispose of their e-waste in designated boxes placed within Wellkins Medical Centre, located at Ramada Signal adjacent to Salwa Road and opposite Westin. As a gesture of gratitude, Wellkins will provide complimentary health vouchers to each contributor. These vouchers include free doctor consultations, Hydrafacial procedures, dental scaling, and a range of laboratory tests, such as Lipid profile, HbA1c, TSH Test, Vitamin D Test, Creatinine, and Uric Acid, based on the total weight of each deposited item.

This innovative CSR initiative aligns with Wellkins' commitment to environmental sustainability and community well-being along with the existing eco-friendly projects such as utilizing 100% recycled paper in Qatar for official purposes. Additionally, Wellkins is directing the transition to a paperless office by issuing digital invoices, test reports, and other documents instead of traditional printed copies. For more details on this E-Waste campaign, residents can visit wellkins.com/ewaste





