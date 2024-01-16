India secures 24M lithium deal in Argentina to diversify supply chain

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking move aimed at reducing reliance on China for a crucial metal essential in technology driving the energy transition, India has successfully acquired exploration and production rights for lithium blocks in Argentina. The USD24 million agreement marks India's inaugural foreign deal of this nature and is hailed as a historic step by Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi. He emphasized the strategic significance of this move in establishing a resilient and diversified supply chain for critical materials.



Lithium, a vital component in batteries for energy storage and electric vehicles, has become a focal point in the global pursuit of sustainable energy solutions. India, grappling with being one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases, is concurrently committed to bolstering its electric vehicle production and has set ambitious goals to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070.



According to government figures, India, with the world's fastest-growing economy, imported USD33 million worth of lithium in the fiscal year 2022-2023, with over two-thirds of this supply originating from China. Minister Joshi emphasized that the recently sealed agreement would play a pivotal role in enhancing India's lithium supply, fostering the development of lithium mining, and subsequently, catalyzing growth in associated sectors such as the battery industry and electric vehicles.



Argentina, a key player in the "Lithium Triangle" alongside Chile and Bolivia, possesses more than half of the world's lithium resources, as estimated by experts. The agreement, covering five extraction areas, was formally signed between India's state-owned Khanig Bedesh and Argentina's state-owned Camin. The selected region for exploration, Catamarca province, is renowned for hosting some of Argentina's most substantial lithium deposits, setting the stage for collaborative endeavors in the critical lithium sector.

