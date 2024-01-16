Airports across India delay, cancel over 400 flights due to dense fog

(MENAFN) On Monday, airports across India experienced chaos as over 400 flights faced delays or cancellations due to dense fog, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and tensions running high. The disruptions continued for a third consecutive day, with more than 110 flights delayed and nearly 80 cancelled. The majority of the affected flights were destined for or departing from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, as reported by the flight tracker website Flightradar24.



Delays at Delhi's airport averaged over an hour, contributing to the frustration of travelers. Other cities also witnessed numerous flights being held back or canceled, further exacerbating the travel woes for passengers throughout the country. The persistent foggy conditions added to the challenges faced by airlines and travelers, creating a ripple effect of disruptions across India's aviation network.



A flight originating from Mumbai destined for Guwahati in Assam was diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Sunday due to fog. The flight eventually resumed its journey to Guwahati after spending six hours in Dhaka. The fog-related disruptions weren't limited to this incident, as approximately 50 domestic flights faced delays at Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore, renowned as India's Silicon Valley, on the same day.



The challenges caused by the delays led to an unsettling incident aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa, where a passenger reportedly assaulted the pilot. The assault occurred while the pilot was providing explanations for the delays, with the flight ultimately taking off 10 hours behind schedule. The disruptions and the resulting frustrations underscore the impact of adverse weather conditions on India's aviation network, affecting both domestic and international travel.

