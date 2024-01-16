LCS Names Dan Lahey To EVP/Chief Financial And Investment Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lahey will direct all financial and real estate operations for the organization

Des Moines, IA, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCS, the nation's third-largest senior living operator, has promoted Dan Lahey to executive vice president /chief financial and investment officer effective Jan. 1, 2024. Lahey will direct all financial and real estate operations for the organization and provide leadership for financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, tax, community finance, investments, capital markets, and asset and portfolio management for LCS.

“Dan's 17 years of Senior Living experience and in-depth knowledge are unrivaled in the senior industry and his strategic leadership positions LCS well for the future,” said Joel Nelson, LCS CEO.“Dan understands our business from top to bottom and has made a tremendous impact on our company. It is a testament to our succession planning process to identify such outstanding talent from within our organization to assume this role.”

Lahey established himself as an industry leader in various roles in the finance and real estate teams since joining LCS in 2008. He joined LCS as an Accounting and Tax Manager on the finance team, and later joined LCS Real Estate at its inception. His expertise has helped build the LCS brand and accelerated growth in ownership interests across the company's Life Plan and Rental communities. Under his leadership, the LCS Real Estate team has continued to deliver on the LCS vision to serve more seniors while building high-performing teams.

Lahey's elevated role is part of the succession plan in conjunction with Diane Bridgewater's planned retirement. Bridgewater, who has served as the company's executive vice president/chief financial and administrative officer since 2006, will remain at LCS until 2025 to complete the transition of her role and continue providing leadership for the LCS strategy. Her title has transitioned to executive vice president/chief administrative and strategy officer to reflect this important work.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to have an expanded leadership role at LCS as the senior living industry enters a time of unprecedented opportunity for growth,” said Lahey.“I have benefitted greatly from the leadership and guidance from so many individuals who have invested in me over the years, and I feel confident that LCS is ready for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead of us.”



Lahey earned his Bachelor of Arts in accounting and finance from Wartburg College and worked as a CPA in public accounting for nine years before joining LCS. Dan is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and actively involved with Argentum, ASHA, and NIC.



# # #

Media Note : A photo of Dan Lahey is attached. To access or link to an electronic version of this news release, visit the LCS Newsroom .

Attachment

Dan Lahey, LCS

CONTACT: Traci McBee LCS 515.875.4500 ...