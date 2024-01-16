Transforming Lives And Care: The Place For Children With Autism Joins Forces With Tootris To Provide Child Care Benefits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Place and TOOTRiS Team Up to Provide Child Care Employee Benefits

Innovative partnership creates a brighter future for therapy center employees by addressing the urgent need for reliable and quality Child Care solutions.

- Allison O'Neill

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Place for Children with Autism, a leader in providing best-in-class therapy services for children with autism, has forged an unprecedented partnership with TOOTRiS, the national leader in Child Care solutions. This collaboration aims to address a critical need in the industry, offering a transformative Child Care Benefits program to The Place's dedicated employees.

With a mission to deliver unparalleled ABA therapy tailored to individual needs, The Place for Children with Autism operates fifteen (15) therapy centers throughout the Chicagoland area and Illinois. Their commitment to not only transforming the lives of the children they serve, but also ensuring the well-being of their employees, was the catalyst to add the benefit.

Meeting the Demand: A Glimpse into the Child Care Crisis

Statistics reveal a glaring gap in Child Care accessibility, with the need for reliable and quality Child Care solutions at an all-time high. The Place for Children with Autism and TOOTRiS are joining forces to confront this challenge head-on.

.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , the demand for qualified therapists in the autism industry is expected to grow by 27% over the next decade, far outpacing the average for all occupations.

.According to a Stanford study, a staggering 75% of working parents struggle to find reliable Child Care services. This challenge is particularly pronounced for the ABA therapy industry, where irregular schedules and seasonal work can complicate Child Care arrangements.

Cutting-Edge Child Care Benefit Solution

The partnership with TOOTRiS enables The Place to address the Child Care needs of their workforce, which leads to better outcomes for both employees and the children in their care. Effective immediately, employees will have premium access to over 200,000 licensed care providers, giving them around-the-clock ability to search, vet, and compare programs in real-time that meet their specific needs, including full-time, drop-in or emergency care, before/after-school programs, summer camps, babysitters, nannies, and more. The Place financially contributes to staff who enroll and utilize the service.

"Our employees are the heartbeat of what we do, and their well-being directly impacts the quality of care we provide," emphasizes Allison O'Neill of The Place. "By integrating cutting-edge Child Care solutions from TOOTRiS, we enable our team to focus on delivering exceptional therapy services while knowing their own families are well-supported."

The Vision of a Brighter Future

The Place for Children with Autism and TOOTRiS are united in their vision to create a future where every employee can thrive both personally and professionally.

"Empowering working parents is at the core of our mission at TOOTRiS," adds Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS and select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. "By joining forces with The Place, we are not just providing Child Care Benefits; we are contributing to a workforce that is happier, more focused, and ultimately more effective."

In forging this alliance, driven by a shared commitment to excellence and care, a new era of employee well-being and industry innovation is born. As the demand for qualified therapists surges and the accessibility gap in Child Care widens, this collaboration is a resolute response to a pressing challenge, laying the foundation for a brighter future for employees, their families, and the community.

About The Place for Children with Autism

The Place for Children with Autism specializes in providing the highest quality autism therapy (i.e., applied behavior analysis: ABA therapy) in a preschool-like setting for children with autism ages 2-6. Utilizing one-to-one therapy in a structured, center-based environment, their full day programs target a variety of skills across many key areas of development, including – communication, socialization, independent living, and school readiness. It is The Place's mission to deliver best-in-class, evidence-based, and compassionate therapy based on the individual needs of their clients, and their goal is to make significant and measurable improvements in the lives of the children, families, and communities they serve.

The Place for Children with Autism first opened its doors with a single therapy center in January of 2017 and has quickly grown to become a leading provider of ABA services in the state of Illinois. As an accredited Behavioral Health Center of Excellence company, The Place for Children with Autism operates fifteen (15) therapy centers in the Chicagoland area and Illinois. Learn more at theplaceforchildrenwithautism

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 200,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS' unique technology unifies key stakeholders, enabling employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, so their workforce has the flexibility and family support they need while organizations seek to increase productivity and their ROI. Through the platform, TOOTRiS helps parents and providers connect and transact in real-time, empowering working parents to secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program. Discover more at tootris.

* TOOTRiS -

Jeff McAdam

TOOTRiS

+1 7209880984

email us here