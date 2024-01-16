Michelle Lueck Joins Centricity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Centricity

Industry Veteran Lueck Brought in to Enhance Channel Growth

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Centricity , a lifestyle services company at the forefront of technology and innovation, is excited to announce the appointment of Michelle Lueck as Vice President of Client Services.Lueck, with her impressive track record of more than 20 years in developing and executing service programs for a wide range of retailers and wireless carriers, brings a fresh wave of dynamism to the team. Lueck has a proven record of establishing strategic partnerships with industry powerhouses including Apple, Samsung, Walmart, Best Buy, T-Mobile, and Verizon and her expertise in crafting solution-oriented programs has delivered significant contributions to their business objectives. With this wealth of experience, she is poised to drive growth for Centricity and its partners.Lueck is eager to lead Centricity's Client Services Team, stating,“I am committed to understanding my clients' businesses, anticipating their needs, and delivering value in every collaboration.”Previously, as the Senior Vice President of Growth Strategy at Unboxed Training and Technology, Lueck led dynamic sales enablement strategies, expanded reseller partnerships, and implemented optimal client engagement processes. Prior to her role at Unboxed, Lueck held executive roles in Strategy and Execution as well as Strategic Partnerships at T-ROC, The Revenue Optimization Companies, where she helped retailers, OEMs, and service companies create high performance programs, launch innovative retail concepts, and create growth with a large number of retail partners.Centricity President Ted Moorthy welcomed Lueck, saying,“Michelle's addition to our team is a significant step in our journey towards becoming a high-performance growth engine. Her extensive knowledge and experience will be instrumental in leading our Client Services Team, which is dedicated to growth through ensuring client satisfaction.”Centricity partners with both retailers and manufacturers to provide customized product protection solutions, driving increased revenue and resulting in happy, loyal customers. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Centricity is a privately held and wholly owned subsidiary of Bankers Financial Corporation, a 47-year-old company with a rich history of service and protection.

Karen Blanchard

Centricity

+1 727-542-3942

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn