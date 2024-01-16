President Murmu To Open Surajkund Crafts Fair On Feb 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 16 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the 37th International Surajkund Crafts Fair in Faridabad on February 2. Besides, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will attend the fair on February 3.

M.D. Sinha, Principal Secretary, Tourism-cum-Vice Chairman of Surajkund International Crafts Mela, said this year 40 countries would participate, with ambassadors from numerous nations joining the fair on various occasions.

This time the International Surajkund Crafts Fair would be organised on a more grand scale compared to previous years, he said. In light of this, meticulous preparations for the fair are underway.

Sinha said over 1,000 stalls have been prepared, ensuring the same number of craftsmen will actively participate.

Anticipating a significant increase in attendance, he emphasised the need for top-notch facilities, including cleanliness, road arrangements, lighting, electricity provisions, and toilets.

For enhanced security measures, a notable addition includes the installation of 100 additional CCTVs, bringing the total to 350, to boost security during the event.

To facilitate effective management, the fair complex has been divided into distinct sectors, with the directive to appoint a duty magistrate for each sector.

The fair will commence at 10 a.m. and conclude at 8 p.m.

To address health concerns, additional dispensaries from the health department will be established at the fair site, and ambulances will be on continuous duty across different sectors. The provision of mobile ATMs and foreign currency exchange services will also be made available.

In an effort to enhance visitor experience and streamline operations, an app will be developed to track daily tourist numbers, monitor parking availability, facilitate ticket booking, and manage other arrangements.

