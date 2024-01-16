Worldwide business leaders show optimism about trade in 2024 despite struggles

(MENAFN) Amidst the challenges faced in 2023 and escalating geopolitical tensions, a recent study conducted by The Economist Impact, the trade arm of The Economist and DP World, unveiled surprising optimism among business leaders worldwide regarding the trajectory of global trade in 2024. The findings, disclosed at the World Economic Forum in Davos 2024, indicated that the prevailing optimism is fueled by a growing belief in the transformative power of technology to enhance the efficiency and flexibility of supply chains.



Titled "Trade in Transition," the study showcased the prevailing sentiments of trade experts and senior executives across various regions and sectors. The optimism is attributed to a widespread reevaluation of supply chain risks by companies, prompting a strategic shift towards geographically converging to "friendly" centers of manufacturing and consumption. This involves the adoption of dual supply chains as a response to mounting concerns about protectionism, global fragmentation, and political instability.



Conducted as part of the study, a global survey involving 3,500 business executives revealed that the primary source of optimism among leaders is the implementation of technologies that augment the effectiveness and flexibility of supply chains. Notably, the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence emerged as a key driver of this optimism, with 98 percent of executives leveraging AI technologies to significantly transform various aspects of their supply chain management operations. This includes addressing inventory management challenges, reducing trade costs, and optimizing transportation routes.



The study acknowledged the complex challenges posed by unprecedented transformation, increasing geopolitical risks, the tangible impacts of climate change, and substantial technological advancements. Despite these challenges, the study posited that these circumstances also present promising opportunities for businesses on a global scale.

