Goldman Sachs reports strong Q4, exceeding expectations with nearly USD11.3B in revenue

(MENAFN) Goldman Sachs reported a strong fourth quarter, exceeding expectations with approximately USD11.3 billion in revenue and earnings per share of USD5.48.



Wall Street analysts, surveyed by FactSet, had anticipated revenue of USD10.8 billion and earnings per share of USD3.62. The bank's profit also saw a notable increase of about 51 percent compared to the previous year, totaling just over USD2 billion.



Goldman Sachs' strategic focus on simplification and investment in its core asset and wealth management division proved successful, with revenue experiencing a substantial 23 percent growth from the previous year.



However, other divisions faced challenges, with investment banking revenue declining by 12 percent from the previous year to just under USD1.7 billion, and trading revenue decreasing by 2.5 percent to USD4.6 billion over the same period.



“This was a year of execution for Goldman Sachs,” stated chief executive officer and chairman David Solomon, in a statement. “With everything we achieved in 2023 coupled with our clear and simplified strategy, we have a much stronger platform for 2024.”



In the previous year, Goldman Sachs scaled back its consumer market ambitions by discontinuing new loans on Marcus, its consumer platform. Additionally, the bank is in the process of terminating credit card partnerships with both Apple and General Motors.

MENAFN16012024000045015839ID1107727215