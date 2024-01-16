13th Intl. Exhibition of Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency to take place in Iran

(MENAFN) The 13th International Exhibition of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency in Iran is scheduled to take place at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from January 22 to 25, as reported by the Public Relations Department of Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA).



The exhibition aims to showcase and identify the capacities and capabilities of producers and investors in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors. It will also serve as a platform to disseminate information about the plans, actions, and regulations formulated by policymakers in these fields.



The inaugural ceremony of the event is expected to feature the participation of Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian and SATBA Head Mahmoud Kamani. Approximately 100 domestic companies and 13 representatives of foreign companies specializing in renewable energy and electricity efficiency are slated to present their achievements and products across four exhibition halls, comprising about 113 exhibition booths within a space of 9,000 square meters.



During the exhibition, representatives from countries such as France, Germany, Austria, China, and Japan will showcase their capabilities and investment potentials. The participating companies encompass various groups, including consultants, contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, and investors. The event serves as a valuable opportunity for networking, knowledge exchange, and promoting advancements in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors.

