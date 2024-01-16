Iran to complete, deliver 120,000 units under National Housing Movement by end of March

(MENAFN) The head of the Housing Foundation of Islamic Revolution, Gholamreza Salehi, has revealed plans to complete and deliver 120,000 units under the National Housing Movement by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, concluding on March 19. Salehi further announced that a total of 386,659 units are currently under construction in cities and villages nationwide as part of this initiative.



The National Housing Movement, a significant policy of the 13th government in the housing sector, aims to construct four million residential units over a four-year period. This initiative is designed to assist low-income individuals in becoming homeowners, contributing to broader societal well-being.



Deputy Transport and Urban Development Minister Hadi Abbasi-Asl has emphasized the need for expediting the implementation of the Housing Construction Leap Law to fulfill the objectives set by the 13th government.



In late September 2023, Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash announced the initiation of a program granting free land, within the framework of the National Housing Movement, to young couples to support them in building their homes.



The comprehensive plan for constructing four million housing units over four years encompasses the construction of 3.2 million units in urban areas and 800,000 units in rural regions, representing a major endeavor by the current government in addressing housing needs across the country.

