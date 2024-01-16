Securitymetrics Unveils Updated Solutions To Streamline PCI V4.0 Transition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OREM, Utah, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityMetrics PCI solutions for merchants and service providers are now accessible to meet the new PCI DSS v4.0 standard. All innovations were designed to empower merchants by making PCI v4.0 more approachable and less intimidating through the use of SecurityMetrics solutions.



For over a year, SecurityMetrics cybersecurity experts have meticulously studied the new standard to develop features to simplify the v4.0 compliance journey.



Available changes include a focus on saving merchants and service providers time and making the experience of validating to the new standard as simple as possible.

SecurityMetrics' PCI 4.0 available updates are sweeping and cover a variety of topics. Most noteworthy is that SecurityMetrics expects a reduction in support incidents. Some of the changes include:



PCI scoping changes

SAQ question filters

SAQ 3.2.1 to 4.0 question mapping

New SAQ view options

Informative notes from the PCI Council



Portal navigation changes

Updates to reporting and documentation requirements

Updates to Acquirer partner-level reports

Updates to Policies and Procedure documentation PCI portal interface updates

In addition, SecurityMetrics Shopping Cart Inspect helps merchants with PCI requirement 11.6.1. Using Inspect, merchants get a Forensic Analyst review of iframes and ecommerce pages, enabling the detection of potential breaches for enhanced security.

Brad Caldwell, CEO of SecurityMetrics says, "With the new available product adjustments, we envision a future where merchants can navigate PCI requirements with confidence, ensuring not only compliance but also a strengthened defense against evolving cyber threats."

To help prepare merchants for the v4.0 transition on March 31, SecurityMetrics has several demos releasing in January. Registration for the demos is available at the links provided below. Product demos include:



PCI v4.0 for Acquirers: What to Expect: This demo provides a comprehensive view of what Acquirers can expect for their merchants to meet new requirements and their PCI management experience. Sign up for this webinar here .

What to Expect from a PCI v4.0 Assessment: This webinar offers insights into the PCI 4.0 audit process for enterprise-level organizations. By showcasing the key aspects/steps in a PCI v4.0 audit, viewers gain a detailed understanding of how SecurityMetrics facilitates compliance at larger organizations. Sign up for this webinar here .



What to Expect When Completing a PCI v4.0 SAQ: The SMB webinar focuses on the PCI v4.0 SAQ (Self-Assessment Questionnaire) process for small businesses demoing our updated merchant portal and how SecurityMetrics makes it simple to comply with the new standard. Sign up for this webinar here .

SecurityMetrics' goal is to not only help merchants and service providers meet the standards of PCI v4.0, but also exceed expectations, ensuring robust security and peace of mind.



For press inquiries, call 801.995.6516 or email [email protected].



About SecurityMetrics

SecurityMetrics secures peace of mind for organizations that handle sensitive data. They have tested over 1 million systems for data security and compliance. Industry standards don't keep up with the threat landscape, which is why they hold their tools, training, and support to a higher, more thorough standard of performance and service. Never have a false sense of security

As an Approved Scanning Vendor, Qualified Security Assessor, Certified Forensic Investigator, and Managed Security provider, SecurityMetrics guides organizations through data security testing and compliance mandates (PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, HITRUST). SecurityMetrics has over 20 years of forensic investigations, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and compliance audits. The privately held company is headquartered in Orem, Utah where it maintains a Security Operations Center (SOC) and 24/7 multilingual technical support.

SOURCE Security Metrics, Inc.