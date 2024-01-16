Telemetry Appoints Chris Terry As Vice President Of Communications Strategy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry Veteran Enhances Telemetry's Strategic Communications with Automotive Expertise and Media Acumen

DETROIT, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemetry, the award-winning integrated communications agency, today announced the appointment of Chris Terry as Vice President of Communications Strategy. Chris brings a wealth of experience with a 26-year career in communications and public relations, especially in the automotive industry.

"We're excited to have Chris join Telemetry. He's a creative thinker, adept at connecting products and services with broader trends. With his extensive experience in the automotive industry, Chris's knowledge and media skills are valuable to our clients," said Craig Daitch, Telemetry's CEO. "His expertise in strategic communication will enhance our innovative solutions and our ability to tell compelling stories on behalf of our clients. Chris is also an accomplished speechwriter, having worked for top executives in the automotive sector."

Chris was most recently a Senior Creative Director at Jack Morton Worldwide, where he supported the Cadillac leadership team. Previously, he worked onsite at Ford Motor Company in product communications and as one of their C-suite speechwriters. Earlier, Chris was one of two founders of Weber Shandwick's Global Automotive Practice and Senior Vice President in Birmingham, Michigan.

In his new role at Telemetry, Chris will lead communications strategy, foster media relations, and drive content creation that aligns with Telemetry's client objectives. His specialties in automotive communications, digital and traditional media integration, and content creation are expected to bring a new dimension to Telemetry's strategic approach.

For more information about Telemetry and its services, please visit

About Telemetry

Founded in 2020, Telemetry is an integrated communications agency that brings leadership, experience and creative vision to brands seeking a fresh approach to communications. With a focus on intelligent content creation and distribution for the everywhere age, Telemetry enables clients to find their most powerful, resonant brand voice across various platforms. The agency specializes in content creation, content strategy, community management, and media engagement across industries including automotive, finance, media publishers, professional services, real estate, and tech.

SOURCE Telemetry