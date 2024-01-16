Dan Svejnar Joins Voltus As Senior Vice President Of Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New SVP role focuses on rapidly growing Voltus's portfolio of DER owners and operators

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. (Voltus), the leading distributed energy resource (DER) platform and virtual power plant (VPP) operator, announced today that Dan Svejnar joins the Voltus leadership team as Senior Vice President of Growth, focused on connecting more DER owners, operators, and asset managers to revenue generating energy market opportunities through the Voltus platform.



Voltus aggregates DERs into virtual power plants to provide capacity, energy, and ancillary services to grid operators and utilities. Voltus's virtual power plants include electric vehicle charging infrastructure , smart thermostats , microgrids , energy storage , energy management systems , building control systems, HVAC/heat pumps, distributed generation, and other providers.

Before joining Voltus, Svejnar was Vice President of Renewable Services and Sustainable Infrastructure at Johnson Controls (JCI). During his time at JCI, Svejnar was responsible for establishing and growing a global business that helped clients achieve their decarbonization and corporate sustainability goals through a combination of technical and financial solutions to deploy renewable energy projects. Immediately preceding his time at JCI, Svejnar was the Vice President and Head of the Distributed Energy Resources organization at Centrica Business Solutions with full P&L responsibility to drive growth across North America, generating a pipeline of over $1 billion of distributed assets within his first year. Svejnar began his career as an investment and merchant banking professional focused on renewable energy companies across the US and Europe and has served as an advisor for environmentally focused organizations. Svejnar studied business at the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

“The Voltus platform connects every DER type to the electricity markets that value them, creating revenue streams and carbon reduction for DER owners, operators and asset managers as we create a more resilient grid,” says Matthew Plante, President at Voltus.“We dispatched these connected loads more than 3,700 times across the US and Canada in 2023 and have seen a significant rise in demand for our platform as these assets begin to scale. Dan's customer-obsession and strong track record of financing and executing energy solutions for a broad array of customer types will allow him to unlock this value stream for an increasing number of DER owners.”

“As I saw firsthand while building energy solution businesses, Voltus offers an unmatched value proposition by providing a one-stop DER monetization platform to DER owners, operators and asset managers with energy assets across the US and Canada,” explains Svejnar.“I am eager to help potential partners tap into these incremental value streams, reinforcing their value propositions to their own customers and supporting the growth of their businesses.”

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit .

