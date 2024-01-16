Fischtank PR Celebrates Its 10-Year Anniversary

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award-winning NYC-based media relations and communications firm celebrates 10 years of growth, lessons, camaraderie and client success

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FischTank PR , a leading media relations and communications firm, today celebrates its 10-year anniversary since inception.



Founded in January 2014, FischTank PR has earned its reputation as a results-oriented media relations and communications firm that focuses solely on meaningful outcomes for its clients. That work has achieved long-term client partnerships with top tier brands; consistent employee headcount growth; multiple awards; extensive philanthropic and pro bono work; and global recognition for its efforts within industries including climate tech and sustainability, B2B tech, real estate, healthcare, and finance.

“Time flies when you're having fun, and while the first ten years of FischTank have gone by quickly, it's easy to look back and remember all the important people and moments that played a role in helping us to reach this milestone,” said Matt Bretzius, President, FischTank PR.“While we celebrate, we're already looking toward how we can continue to grow, support our clients and make an even bigger impact with our work in the years to come.”

FischTank is an Inc. Fastest Growing Company award winner for 2021, 2022 and 2023, as well as a PRNews Elite 100 PR Firms honoree in 2022 and 2023. The firm has been active across several philanthropic and pro bono efforts, including but not limited to support for homeless shelters, educational nonprofits, gun violence and awareness organizations, environmental initiatives, and many others. FischTank is headquartered in New York City, with colleagues located in the Southeast, Midwest and West Coast.

FischTank's client work has been featured within thousands of leading print, digital, and broadcast news outlets globally; shared by the highest levels of government in support of legislative initiatives, including the White House, U.S. senators, governors, and more; positively impacted business operations through development of revenue-producing partnerships, capital events, and mergers and acquisitions; and has driven awareness for important environmental and social issues, as well as technological innovations impacting millions worldwide.

“We are immensely proud of our team members – past and present – who have made FischTank such a fun, productive place to 'go to work' each day for the past decade,” said Eric Fischgrund, founder of FischTank PR.“It is this culture, as well our clients who trust and inspire us each day, that has made us look back on the last decade with only appreciation and gratitude. We're excited for 2024 and the ideas, adventures, relationships, collaborations, and lessons that will undoubtedly come with it.”

About FischTank PR:

FischTank PR is a full-service media relations and communications firm serving clients spanning various industries, including but not limited to cleantech and sustainability, B2B and emerging technologies, healthcare and biotech, real estate and financial services. Incorporating an integrated strategy consisting of media relations, content writing, corporate communications, SEO/ORM, digital/social media, and outbound marketing, FischTank helps clients amplify their message with results that impact their bottom line. For more information, visit or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter – @Fisch_Tank .

