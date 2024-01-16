Cerence And Škoda Elevate The In-Vehicle Experience With Cerence Chat Pro

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Škoda to deploy Cerence's automotive-grade ChatGPT integration as a standard feature for many customers in mid-2024

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced it will provide generative AI features for Škoda, a Volkswagen Group brand. Škoda will launch a new in-car assistant experience leveraging Cerence Chat Pro, providing a seamless and intelligent companion for their everyday journeys.



Cerence Chat Pro is the fastest and easiest way for automakers to integrate ChatGPT into their in-car assistant platforms with full flexibility, extensive customization, and low integration effort, while ensuring protection for personal information and vehicle data. Cerence Chat Pro uses Cerence's large language model (LLM) to handle more than 10,000 open-ended questions and answers, transforming the in-car assistant into a truly conversational companion. It is fully customizable for automakers via a self-serve web portal, enabling brands like Škoda to modify questions and responses to best align the user experience with their brand and driver needs, and features a protection layer to filter sensitive topics.

The integration of Cerence Chat Pro into Škoda's voice assistant, Laura, will empower drivers and passengers to engage in general knowledge chit-chat beyond Laura's already existing voice-control features such as navigation and air conditioning control – completely hands-free for improved drive safety.

“Enriching Škoda voice assistance with artificial intelligence makes our cars an even better everyday companion. Drivers and passengers will have easy, verbal access to worlds of knowledge while on the road,” says Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto.“Integrating ChatGPT into our voice assistant, Laura, is just the latest way that Škoda adapts advanced technology to improve the driving experience. Everything remains hands-free for the driver, and data security remains a priority. I am confident that customers will appreciate this modern new feature.”

“At Cerence, we're on a mission to redefine the in-vehicle experience for drivers and passengers by helping automakers leverage AI to make each journey more intelligent, enjoyable, and safe,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence.“We're excited to collaborate with Škoda so their drivers can be amongst the first in the world to benefit from the sophisticated, connected mobility experience of Cerence Chat Pro.”

The announcement follows a previously announced technology partnership between Cerence and Škoda Auto parent company, Volkswagen Group, to upgrade certain models within the VW Group brands that are based on MEB GP and MQB EVO platforms with Cerence Chat Pro via cloud updates.

To learn more about Cerence, visit , and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world's leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers' digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence's track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 475 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it's connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit .

Contact Information

Kate Hickman | Tel: 339-215-4583 | Email: ...