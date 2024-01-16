Carrot Fiber Market To Surpass US$ 484.1 Million At A CAGR Of 6.2% By 2034, States Fact.MR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising Demand for Gut Health Supplements and Growing Popularity of Plant-Based Alternatives Driving Carrot Fiber Market Expansion Rockville, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Carrot Fiber Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 264 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034. North America currently leads global carrot fiber consumption and the Asia Pacific region follows as more consumers across India and China seek nutritious fiber-fortified snacks, bread, and other baked goods. The continuous growth of health-conscious consumer segments worldwide underscores the relevance of carrot fiber in shaping the future of functional food ingredients. A single medium-sized carrot, weighing approximately 61 grams, contributes 2 grams of dietary fiber. Carrot fiber, known for its nutritional content and potential health-promoting properties, aligns seamlessly with health and wellness trends across the globe. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Inclusion of carrot fiber in various food products reflects the industry's response to evolving consumer preferences, establishing carrot fiber as a pivotal ingredient in the food sector. These include the rising demand for gut health supplements as well as the growing popularity of plant-based alternatives in the food and pharmaceutical sectors, which is projected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global carrot fiber market is projected to expand at 6.2% CAGR and reach US$ 484.1 million by 2034-end.

The market is estimated at a valuation of US$ 264 million in 2024.

Upcycled carrot fiber demand is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2034. The United States market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 92.3 million by the end of 2034.

“Getting enough dietary fiber is linked to lowered risks of heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. Carrot fiber-based food products are in high demand due to their health benefits, as validated by research. Growing interest in locally sourced and minimally processed ingredients is also driving demand for carrot fiber , ” says a Fact analyst.

Market Growth Strategies

Carrot fiber manufacturers are using a variety of strategies to improve their standing and maintain their market competitiveness. Creation of organic and natural product lines, use of sustainably sourced raw materials for fiber production, introduction of a variety of product forms with distinct flavors and forms, consumer-focused packaging and marketing tactics, establishment of long-lasting alliances and collaborations, online retailing and door-to-door delivery options, and regulatory compliance are some of these strategies.

Bolthouse, a leading manufacturer of carrot fiber, harvests and processes around 1,000 tons of fresh, non-organic carrots each day, specifically for the creation of fresh baby peeled carrots.

A noteworthy aspect of these companies' operations involves innovation and production of carrot fiber derived from the byproducts generated during the manufacturing of baby peeled carrots. This innovative approach serves to address environmental concerns by eliminating the need to dispose of roughly 100 tons of carrot waste daily.

As per Fact's research, the global carrot fiber market is fragmented in nature and led by UNIPEKTIN Ingredients, NutriLeads, Bolthouse Farms, Inc., and riha WeserGold Getränke GmbH & Co. KG. Among these, UNIPEKTIN Ingredients accounted for 9% share of the global carrot fiber market in 2023.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 484.1 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 128 Tables No. of Figures 115 Figures



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the carrot fiber market, presenting historical market data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on label (organic, conventional), processing type (bleached, unbleached), source (upcycled, non-upcycled), and application (food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition), across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Fact's Domain Knowledge in the Food & Beverages Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned food and beverages domain team at Fact helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs

With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverages domain across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help

