Decorative Concrete Market Estimated To Reach $20.5 Billion By 2025 Globally, At A CAGR Of 5.9%, Says Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Decorative Concrete Market size is projected to grow from USD 15.4 billion in 2020 to USD 20.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast year , as per the recent study by MarketsandMarketsTM . Decorative concrete refers to the use of concrete as not only a utilitarian medium for construction but as an aesthetic enhancement to a building structure, while still serving its function as an integral part of the building itself such as floors, walls, driveways, and patios. It is created through a finishing process that is intended to provide an aesthetic quality. Various patterns, textures, and colors are applied to provide decorative effects that enhance as well as beautify concrete. The design experts use this decorative concrete as a cost-effective substitute for natural stone, brick, and other more expensive construction elements.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)DuPont (US)HeidelbergCement AG (Germany)BASF SE (Germany)3M Company (US)Sika AG (Switzerland)RPM International Inc. (US)The Sherwin Williams Company (US)PPG Industries, Inc. (US)Others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Decorative Concrete Market:



Drivers: Increased demand for stamped concrete for flooring applications

Restraints : Volatility in raw materials prices

Opportunity: Rise in renovation and remodelling activities globally Challenge: Lack of awareness about decorative concrete across emerging economies

Key Findings of the Study:

Stamped concrete, by type, accounted for the largest market share in the decorative concrete market. The growth of the stamped concrete segment can be attributed to the benefits it offers, such as increased longevity and low maintenance cost. The stamped concrete is widely preferred and demanded flooring applications, and its demand is expected to accelerate during the forecast period, with the increase in the demand from the residential sectors, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

Floors, by application, accounted for the greatest demand for decorative concrete, in terms of value and volume. Furthermore, EPS is projected to be the second-fastest-growing application for decorative concrete, by 2025, in terms of value as well as volume. The high demand can be attributed to the fiber's ability to produce versatile designs and patterns, its resiliency & durability, abrasion-resistance, and ability to withstand heavy foot traffic.

Non-residential, by end-use sector, accounted for the greatest demand for decorative concrete, in terms of value and volume. The demand from this sector is supported by increased investment in new commercial construction projects. Factors such as ease of installation, durability, and appealing esthetics will fuel the demand for decorative concrete to be installed in newly built projects.

The North American region is projected to lead the decorative concrete market in terms of both value and volume. The growth of the decorative concrete market in North America is driven by technological advancements in the building & construction industries. In the US, single-family homes are growing, especially in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, Utah, Tennessee, Ohio, California, Idaho, and South Carolina. The usage of durable and low-maintenance floorings in residential applications has been a key factor driving the decorative concrete's market growth.

