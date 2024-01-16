LUKE Named To 10-Year $23B Department Of Veterans Affairs IDIQ To Provide Integrated Critical Staffing Program Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKLEDGE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LUKE, a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government, through its joint venture, Aspire-LUKE JV, LLC, is proud to announce it has received a 10-year contract with a ceiling value of $23B from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). This contract, part of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Integrated Critical Staffing Program (ICSP), is a five-year Multiple Award, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a five-year option period.



The VHA ICSP aims to provide the best value in health professional temporary clinical and non-clinical staffing services, program management, human capital, and other professional services. These efforts are crucial to fill critical staffing needs and to fulfill vital program requirements across VA sites of care nationwide.

This contract marks the largest award for the Aspire-LUKE Joint Venture, a mentor-protégé collaboration between Aspire, an 8(a), SDVOSB clinician-owned and operated medical staffing company, and LUKE, a premier provider of healthcare staffing to the Department of Defense (DoD).

“For two decades, LUKE has been at the forefront of delivering healthcare staffing solutions. Our foundation is built on a commitment to excellence and a dedication to positively impacting people through quality care,” said John Sanders, CEO of LUKE.“We have proudly served those who serve through our contracts with the Department of Defense and are excited to have the opportunity to partner with the VHA to expand the quality care we provide to our military, veterans and their families.”

“We are honored to be named to this contract and entrusted with providing care to our veterans,” said Gilbert Perales, President of Aspire-LUKE JV, LLC.“We have assembled an amazing team of partners that will enable us to deliver on clinical and programmatic task orders that we anticipate will be issued by the ICSP. Each partner was chosen for their expertise and excellent performance in the areas where the VHA needs support. We stand ready to deliver on our shared mission of care.”

About LUKE

LUKE is a trusted leader in healthcare staffing for the U.S. Government. With a track record of success, LUKE has placed healthcare and caregiving professionals in over 200 job categories to date, including "hard-to-find" positions. Founded in 1996 as Dependable Health Services with a mission of care, the company came together in 2022 with Luke & Associates, a proud provider of healthcare to military personnel and their families. They continue to evolve and today operate under the LUKE name, leveraging their combined strengths as third-party providers in recruiting, training, credentialing, and managing medical professionals, caregivers, and other service professionals.

