Velaspan Launches Industry First Managed Cyber Deception Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Active Cyber Engagement uses cyber deception technology to detect a cyber security attack and engage the adversary which thwarts the ability to inflict damage

- Kerry Kulp, CTO, and Co-founder at VelaspanALLENTOWN, PA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Velaspan Inc. today announced Active Cyber Engagement (ACE), the industry's first active defense cyber deception managed service. ACE dramatically improves a company's cybersecurity posture without requiring new tools or resources.Leveraging a recognized best-in-class cyber deception platform, ACE packages all of the benefits of this technology into an easy-to-consume service.According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023 it takes 277 days on average to identify and contain a data breach. This leaves hackers with time to leisurely index network assets and, once the breach is revealed, puts companies in a reactive mode scrambling to discover impacted systems and fix them.How ACE WorksVelaspan's ACE cyber deception technology uses digital decoys, breadcrumbs, baits and lures to detect, deter and contain malicious cyber threats. The service creates and deploys decoys (virtual images) of actual network devices and applications onto an enterprise network.In addition to decoys, ACE also deploys lures (weak credentials, vulnerabilities and misconfigurations) onto the decoys. Baits are also deployed on actual enterprise assets and act as tripwires to trigger an active alert.Deploying an ACE capability complements a perimeter security platform (MDR, XDR, SIEM, IDS, firewall, etc.) by adding a proactive defense layer against insider or outsider threats, zero-day threats and ransomware.“We are reading in the news daily that perimeter defenses are allowing cybersecurity attacks to occur and go undetected for nine months or more, permitting bad actors the time to find critical assets and maximize damage,” said Jim Kreutel, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Velaspan.“Our goal with ACE is to quickly close this window of exploitation and minimize the financial, operational and reputational impact of an attack.”Velaspan ACE Team SOC IntegrationThe Velaspan ACE service is staffed with experienced active defense / deception-technology engineers (ACE Team) ready to engage real-time security threats. The ACE Team is easy to integrate into the security operations of large or small enterprises whether or not they have their own security operations center (SOC).The service does not add to cyber“alert fatigue” caused by a high number of false positive alerts generated by perimeter defense systems. ACE generates very few alerts, and when an alert is triggered it has a very high probability of being an active threat.In the event of an active breach, Velaspan's SOC team will begin adversary engagement operations in conjunction with the customer's security team.“Breaches are inevitable, so we help our customers plan for containment. Sophisticated hackers will eventually find a way through perimeter defenses – the Active Cyber Engagement service gives enterprises an equally sophisticated capability to engage and defend against these threat actors,” said Kerry Kulp, CTO, and Co-founder at Velaspan.“As a managed service provider of this leading-edge deception technology, our ACE Team brings the expertise, so customers don't need to invest time and money in the training and staff. Because it is a service, ACE makes this active threat engagement capability easily available to a wider range of companies.”Partnership with AcalvioVelaspan has partnered with Acalvio Technologies to resell Acalvio ShadowPlex, a leading cyber deception solution that is the most sophisticated and easy to use cyber deception platform available.AvailabilityActive Cyber Engagement is now available for customers. The service is the latest in Velaspan's family of managed security and wireless connectivity services. Velaspan has been providing network access control (NAC) security for 20 years. The company's other managed services focus on enterprise mobility using private 5G and Wi-Fi.About VelaspanVelaspan is based in Allentown, PA, and was founded in 2004 as a wireless design and network security solutions firm committed to client trust and transparency. Today, Velaspan offers Managed Private Cellular (MPC) service and its Automated Cyber Engagement (ACE) services along with a full range of Wi-Fi and other wireless services. The company works with large enterprise customers across vertical markets including education, pharmaceutical, healthcare, retail, sports and entertainment, manufacturing, supply chain, and industrial. More information is at .Press Contact:...

David Rodewald

David James Agency

email us here