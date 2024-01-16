SKIN: The Journal Of Cutaneous Medicine® Hits 1 Million Reads

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® has reached 1 million reads and continuous to be dedicated to spreading new dermatologic knowledge covering all aspects of cutaneous disease.” - Mark Lebwohl, MDNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Distribution of new dermatologic research is very important to patient care. Medical journals provide educational material, expert recommendations, and updates on treatments for the dermatologic community to discover. An editorial published in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® thanks it's readers for reaching 1 million views.



The editorial describes the dedication of SKIN to providing an enhanced route for spreading new dermatologic knowledge covering all types of skin disease. The editorial board thanks the authors of the journals countless studies for their contributions, as well as the entire dermatologic and medical community for trusting the journal as a source of new and important dermatologic information. In addition, they thank the support of the National Society for Cutaneous Medicine and the prior managing editors since the founding of SKIN 6 years ago.



While there are several dermatologic journals that publish a wide variety of topics, few permit publication without any cost attached. The article highlights SKIN's commitment to ensuring its literature is available to all and to maintaining authors' publishing abilities without any cost.



SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® is a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.



