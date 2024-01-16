Onevoice! Initiative Announced To Unify And Champion Advertising Industry's Growth And Diversity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Save the date for Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors

Logo for MediaVillage Education Fooundation

MediaVillage Education Foundation will acknowledge 16 new inductees at the 7th Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors on April 11 at Hall des Lumiéres in NYC.

- Jack Myers, founder of MediaVillageNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MediaVillage Education Foundation , in collaboration with the OneVoice! initiative, proudly announces a combined effort to champion diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) within the advertising-supported media community. Set to acknowledge 16 new inductees, the 7th Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors Induction Experience will be held on April 11 at Hall des Lumiéres in New York City, marking a night of recognition and commitment.Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors: Celebrating Commitment to DEIBInitiated in 2018, the Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors, created by media ecologist Jack Myers, founder of MediaVillage Education Foundation and AdvancingDiversity, celebrates organizations and individuals whose commitment to diversity has demonstrated measurable success and set benchmarks for the industry. This year, 16 trailblazing leaders from companies like A+E Networks, Disney Advertising, General Motors, McDonald's, IPG Mediabrands, Horizon Media, Reckitt, Mattel and more will join the esteemed list of 36 prior inductees. The industry-wide support for this event underscores the collective commitment to fostering a more inclusive future.OneVoice! Initiative: A Movement for Collective GrowthLaunched at the annual D-E-I-B Leadership Gathering in New York, OneVoice! stands as a beacon of unity across the marketing, advertising, media, and entertainment ecosystem. This initiative aims to recruit, develop, and retain diverse talent through collective investment, offering resources like professional development, mental health support, and free career support resources. By aligning with OneVoice! companies and leaders amplify their commitment to industry growth through community.A Night to Remember: Uniting for a Common CauseBoth initiatives converge on April 11 to celebrate progress and commitment at the Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors Induction Experience. This event is not merely a celebration but a testament to the industry's unified support for DEIB initiatives. Partners including ANA, 4A's, Netflix, Disney Advertising, META, Google and many more stand together, signaling a robust commitment to the future of advertising and media.Be Part of the ChangeWe invite every company, organization, and leader to join this essential cause. By participating in the Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors and supporting the OneVoice! initiative, you contribute to a diverse, inclusive, and thriving community. Let's continue to champion DEIB values and make a lasting impact on the industry.For partnership details, event information, or to become part of this landmark initiative, visit AdvancingDiversity at and MediaVillage Education Foundation at .Join us on April 11 to celebrate, commit, and continue the journey towards a more inclusive future. The full list of 2024 Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductees is below (in alpha order by company):.A+E Networks, Karen Gray, Chief Diversity Officer / Chief Administrative Officer.AD CLUB & International ANDY Awards, Gina Grillo, President & CEO.Alma Advertising, Isaac Mizrahi, CEO.ANA AIMM, Lisette Arsuaga, Gilbert Davila, Carlos Santiago, Co-Founders.Bold Culture, Darren Martin Jr., Founder & CEO.Disney Advertising, Rita Ferro, President.FUTURE NOW, Margaret Kim, Founder & CEO.General Motors, Heather Stewart, General Director, Global Media and Marketing Services; Brianne Boles-Marshall, Global Marketing Services | Diversity Media Strategy & Investment.Horizon Media, Bill Koenigsberg, Founder & CEO.MAGNA Global, Dani Benowitz, President, US and Global.Mattel, Inc., corporate acceptance.McDonald's Corporation, Elizabeth Campbell, Vice President, Field & Culture Marketing.Reckitt, Gary Osifchin, Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager, U.S. Hygiene.Walton Isaacson, Aaron Walton, CEO / FounderAbout MediaVillage Education Foundation:MediaVillage Education Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive community through education and collective investment. Founded by Jack Myers, it is dedicated to empowering talent, driving innovation, and promoting sustainable business growth in the advertising and media industry. Visit for more information. Follow MediaVillage at LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube.About OneVoice! Initiative:The OneVoice! initiative is a commitment to fostering industry growth by nurturing and retaining diverse talent. It represents a collective commitment to diversity and serves as a movement inviting companies to amplify their commitment through participation and support.Contact Information:For more information about MediaVillage Education Foundation's initiatives, visit MediaVillage and . For partnership details, contact Maryann Teller at .... For media inquiries, contact Diane Stefani at .... For the OneVoice! initiative, visit AdvancingDiversity at .

