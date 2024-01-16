Shrimp Summit 2024 Announced

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Center for Responsible Seafood (TCRS) expects continuing momentum and progress

PORTSMOUTH, NH, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the shrimp industry continuing to experience a crisis of low prices, The Center for Responsible Seafood (TCRS) will bring together key stakeholders and decision makers from June 27-29, 2024 in Chennai, India for the Shrimp Summit 2024.Discussions will focus on critical topics such as improving the livelihoods and sustainability of smallholder producers, who dominate shrimp production in Asia and are beyond the reach of certification. Improver programs supported by the Choice Group in India and the Walmart Foundation are taking shape, in collaboration with the Global Seafood Alliance and The Nature Conservancy.Digital technology is a new addition to 2024 Summit discussions, as are discussions on the implications of new anti-dumping regulations and countervailing duties. In-depth discussions will also be centered on: Global Production & Markets, Disease Management, Shrimp Breeding, Growout Intensification, Sustainable Feeds, Investment, and Innovation.“We achieved exciting outcomes on multiple fronts at our first Summit with over 600 in-person and virtual attendees,” says Dr. George Chamberlain, President of TCRS.“The upcoming event will build on that momentum with the continued engagement of retailers, importers, exporters, processors, feed companies, producers, NGOs, and government representatives.”India is the third biggest shrimp producer in the world, following Ecuador and China, and Chennai is the headquarters of many of the largest shrimp producing companies. Chennai is also a notable cultural center, and due east on the coast is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Mahabalipuram.Tours will be offered on June 27, and sessions will take place on June 28 and 29. After the Summit Review and Closing, which will highlight actionable outcomes, attendees can reflect and wind down at a finale event.To make the Shrimp Summit accessible to as many people as possible, registration will be offered for both in-person and virtual attendance. AI-powered language translation services (audio and text) will be available for 26 languages.Please join us to share your expertise and continue finding consensus solutions that are vital to a thriving shrimp farming industry.Sponsorship inquiries should be directed to Jim Batchelor (...).

