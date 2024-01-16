New Power Tool, The Handheld Rotavator, Unearths Gardens Via Automation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Richard P. of Aldergrove, BC is the creator of the Handheld Rotavator, a power tool designed to turn up dirt in a garden bed with ease. The device can accommodate several different rotovator blades and utilizes a motor to automate digging, saving considerable time and effort while gardening. The device is comprised of right-angled rotovator blades covered by a protection shroud. It also includes a leveling shroud, a motor, and a hand grip having a trigger. The trigger actuates a motor and rotates the rotovator blades to easily unearth dirt in the garden bed. The blades are bent at a 90-degree angle and quickly till the ground for gardening purposes.The market for tools like the Handheld Rotavator varies based on factors like regional gardening trends, the size of the gardening industry, and consumer preferences. Increased interest in home gardening and sustainable living has driven demand for innovative gardening tools to expand the market. Revenue generated in the lawn and garden market in the United States in 2024 amounts to approximately US$133 billion with various brands and manufacturers competing and offering a range of models with different features and price points. Improving convenience and efficiency with tools like the Handheld Rotavator will significantly increase profits for any manufacturing company within the lawn and garden industry.Richard filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Handheld Rotavator product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Handheld Rotavator can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

