Iran, Pakistan express shared willingness to expand sci-tech ties

(MENAFN) During a meeting in Tehran on Monday, Iran and Pakistan expressed their mutual willingness to expand cooperation and underscored the significance of strengthening scientific relations. The delegation from Pakistan, led by Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of Pakistan's Higher Education Commission, visited Iran's House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT) on January 15.



Amir-Hossein Mir-Abadi, an official with the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, stated that Iran is prepared to collaborate with Pakistan in technological fields, highlighting information and communication technology, agriculture, and health as potential areas for increased cooperation, according to ISNA.



Chairman Ahmed acknowledged that both Iran and Pakistan face similar challenges, providing a foundation for enhancing mutual relations. He expressed Pakistan's interest in scientific and technological collaboration with Iran, emphasizing that despite sanctions, Iran has achieved success in scientific domains.



Ahmed proposed options for cooperation, such as the exchange of academic staff, including professors and students, and the implementation of joint projects. He also discussed the possibility of setting up national pavilions in different countries, with Pakistan expressing readiness to host Iranian pavilions. Ahmed expressed hope for extending bilateral cooperation into regional collaboration, involving other countries like India and Bangladesh.

