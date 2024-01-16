Member Of Banned CPI(Maoist) Arrested In Assam

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 16 (IANS) Assam Police have arrested a member of the proscribed CPI (Maoist), officials said on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) set up a trap and caught Amiruddin Ahmed on Monday night at the Interstate Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Guwahati, said a senior police officer.

The police officer stated,“Amiruddin Ahmed alias Sunil alias Surjya joined the organisation in 2009 and is currently officiating as an observer for Dibrugarh as well as an organiser in the Cachar district of Assam.”

The arrested person was working on organisational tasks while camping in different locations in the Barak Valley populated by tribal people, said police.

“His wife Nirmala Biswas alias Seema is also a senior functionary of CPI(Maoist) and is operating from West Bengal,” the police officer added.

A case under relevant sections was registered.

--IANS

tdr/uk