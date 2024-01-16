Verichains Joins WEMIX3.0 Mainnet’S “40 WONDERS” Node Council Partners As WONDER 12

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)



Verichain is a leading provider of blockchain security solutions in APAC, renowned for investigating and mitigating some of the largest Web3 hacks

Singapore, 16th January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , South Korea-based global Web3 firm Wemade today announced that cybersecurity company Verichains has joined the 40 WONDERS (WEMIX On-chain Network of Decentralized Ecosystem Regulators), the Node Council Partners (NCPs) of the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet, as WONDER 12.

The 40 WONDERS ( ) validate transactions and blocks on the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet, and maintain connections with other validator nodes to ensure its stable operation. Every new NCP not only designates its own WONDER number, but is also expected to play a critical role in sustaining the Mainnet's integrity and security. Verichains' participation in 40 WONDERS is poised to have a substantial impact on fortifying security and stability, laying a pivotal groundwork for fostering the expansion of the WEMIX ecosystem.

Since 2017, Verichains has been a leading provider of blockchain security solutions in APAC, specializing in cryptanalysis, security audits, and application security solutions. Renowned for investigating and mitigating some of the largest Web3 hacks, such as Ronin and BNB Chain Bridge, Verichains blends groundbreaking research with practical security solutions to deliver comprehensive protection for the blockchain industry.

Verichains' world-class security and cryptography research team has successfully identified critical vulnerabilities impacting billions of dollars across the industry, uncovering flaws within the core of Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP) implementations by major vendors. As a trusted security partner to leading Web3 companies and Crypto Exchanges like BnB Chain, Polygon Labs, WEMIX, Aptos, Klaytn, Bullish and DWF Labs, Verichains leverages its deep roots in traditional cybersecurity to deliver cutting-edge solutions for a safer, more secure Web3 ecosystem.

