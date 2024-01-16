Saatvik Solar Secures 200 MW Solar PV Modules Supply Order From Enrich.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Saatvik Solar and Enrich Energy just inked an agreement (MoU) for the delivery of 200 MW of solar PV modules for Enrich's forthcoming projects in India. Saatvik will begin supplying the high-efficiency Mono Perc 550Wp modules from February this year and complete the supplies within the next nine months.

Enrich Energy Private Limited is India's leading Solar EPC company, that pioneered the Solar park concept in India in 2011, and has since then been developing solar projects for leading PSUs, India's leading green energy developers, and socially responsible corporates. Enrich has a presence in 10 key solar states in India.

Mr. Ankit Kanchal, MD at Enrich Energy, said that this partnership reflects Enrich's broader commitment towards local procurement and Make in India. Adding further he said, that Enrich has been strategically focusing on local procurement of quality products and contributing to the sustainable energy efforts of its Customers, as well as the federal goal of a larger share of renewables in the country's energy mix. He added that the company aims to expand its Solar EPC business across international borders, and possibly take this strategic tie-up to global markets in the future.

Mr. Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Solar, stated that this order from Enrich was a much coveted one, as also strategic in nature. He stated that both organizations shared the common goal of sustainability and growth. Together, we are making significant progress toward building a larger clean energy landscape, contributing to a brighter and more ecologically friendly future. This synergy will help boost its presence in markets that have high growth potential.

He thanked Enrich for placing its trust and assured its best product and delivery from its module manufacturing facility at Ambala, which recently enhanced its capacity to 3.0 GW, as well as the addition of N-Topcon modules in its product basket. His final statement was an announcement, that his Company also intends to build a 2.5 GW green field project in Gandhidham, Gujarat, as he moved into the foreground to capture this historic moment.