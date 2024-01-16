Women Funding Women To Host Highly Anticipated Launch Event, Bridging Visions And Empowering Women Entrepreneurs Through Investment And Community

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Women Funding Women Inc. (" WFW "), a pioneering collective dedicated to addressing the persistent funding gap faced by women entrepreneurs in North America, announces its highly anticipated Launch Event, set to take place on February 7-8, 2024, in Toronto.

Imagine a powerful community of trailblazing women and their allies, united by a shared vision of empowering women-led ventures. The Women Funding Women Launch Event is set to be a key gathering focused on addressing the funding gap in women-led ventures. This invitation-only launch event on February 7, 2024, will bring together notable investors, entrepreneurs, and industry advocates, to foster connections, share knowledge, and discuss strategies to support and amplify women's roles in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. A curated group is reconvening on Thursday, February 8, 2024, in a Funder Founder Roundtable, a session designed to foster action and collaboration from the connections made at the launch event.

"We are thrilled to launch this initiative, bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, and advocates to empower women-led ventures," said Sherry Vanstone, Co-founder of WFW and CEO and Founder of Profound Impact. The event will feature a curated mix of influential women and male allies, fostering connections and showcasing the undeniable value of investing in women-led ventures."

The Real Value of Investing in Women

With the potential to add up to $12 trillion to the global economy by 20251, investing in women is not just equitable but economically savvy. Despite this, women-led ventures remain significantly underfunded, receiving just 1.9% of total venture capital2, even though they outperform male-led companies by 63%. WFW's mission is to reverse this trend by cultivating a robust support network and practical funding strategies for women entrepreneurs.

"Our strategic alliances bring together organizations and resources committed to empowering women, offering gender equality, and catalyzing economic growth by providing equitable access to funding for women-led businesses," said Lara Zink, Co-Founder of WFW and VP of Client Service and Development at Delaney Capital Management. "WFW is here to activate women angel investors to get behind women-led ventures."

The collective's mission extends to empowering women entrepreneurs with resources, fostering collaboration, and building international ties, particularly between the U.S. and Canadian markets.

"We're not just bridging the funding gap; we're crafting a future where the success of women in business is the norm," said Deborah Rosati, Co-Founder of WFW and Founder & CEO of Women Get On Board. "WFW stands as a beacon of change and innovation, reshaping the landscape of women entrepreneurship."

Are You Ready to Bridge the Gap? Learn How to Support the WFW Launch on February 7-8, 2024, in Toronto

Our WFW Launch Event is set to be an exclusive gathering of meticulously curated funders meeting founders and bring together influential investors, entrepreneurs, advocates, and aspiring venture capitalists to help bridge the gap in VC funding for women-led ventures. To learn more about this event, and get on the waitlist, contact Madlyn Jacobi at [email protected] .

Sponsorship Opportunities

Thank you to WFW sponsors and partners for supporting this launch event:



National Founding Partner: Osler

Corporate Partner: AWS

Catalyst Partners: Profound Impact , Women Get On Board , and Guardian Capital Friends of WFW: Canadian Women's Network , Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA) , irlabs , and The Firehood

We extend an invitation to become a sponsor for this revolutionary initiative. Your support will contribute to a larger movement empowering women entrepreneurs across North America. To learn about sponsorship opportunities and partner levels, contact Madlyn Jacobi at [email protected] .

About Women Funding Women

Women Funding Women Inc. (WFW) is a dynamic collective dedicated to revolutionizing the funding landscape for women founders in North America. It stands out not merely as a platform or a community but as a mission-driven initiative, focusing on four pivotal goals: facilitating access to funding by connecting women funders with women-led ventures, empowering women entrepreneurs with effective funding strategies and resources for success, fostering a collaborative network to close the funding gap and promote gender equality, and building bridges across borders to link US investors to the Canadian market. This strategic approach aims to activate women investors and create a transformative impact on the economic landscape, ensuring equitable access to funding for women-led businesses and catalyzing growth through gender equality. WFW is not a fund; it is a collective poised to bridge the persistent funding gap in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

