Concrete Financing To Showcase Innovative Funding Services At World Of Concrete Expo In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Market leader will describe how OEMs and businesses can access fast, reliable, competitive capital for equipment and capital projects

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Concrete Equipment Financial Services (Concrete Financing), a recognized leader in financing concrete equipment and projects, announced it will exhibit at the World of Concrete, the industry's leading conference and exposition. During the event, Concrete Financing will demonstrate how its solutions can help OEMs and providers quickly finance equipment at competitive rates. The World of Concrete is scheduled for January 23-25, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Concrete Financing will be located at booth C6227 throughout the exhibition.

Concrete Financing is recognized as a leading provider of capital to concrete equipment manufacturers, dealers, and customers throughout the United States and Canada. The company provides financing for a wide range of products, including concrete pumps, mixers, screeds, loaders, cranes, and other assets. Concrete Financing works with many major brands, and has deep industry expertise to ensure that both OEMs and businesses can access the financing program that best suits their particular needs. As an industry expert, Concrete Financing offers a fast and secure online application process that can pre-approve applicants in minutes, and expedite the entire underwriting process.

"Sourcing capital in today's economic climate is a particular challenge in the concrete sector, where high interest rates and complicated application processes can impede the ability of many manufacturers, dealers, and customers to finance equipment acquisitions," said Alex deRosenroll, assistant vice president of Concrete Financing. "We are eager to participate at the World of Concrete and describe how our services can improve the operational and financial needs of clients. By expediting access to capital, we can help manufacturers, distributors, and contractors fund these essential assets, and support their strategic business needs."

For more information on Concrete Financing and its funding solutions for the concrete industry, visit .

About Concrete Equipment Financing Services

Concrete Equipment Financing Services provides funding for concrete equipment and other construction-related capital equipment. Regarded as more nimble than traditional lenders, Concrete Equipment Financing Services can leverage deep understanding of asset finance and operation management to craft tailored, creative, and timely capital solutions. Concrete Equipment Financing Services provides financing for leading equipment brands including Alliance Concrete Pumps, Schwing, ProAll, Putzmeister, Holcombe Mixers, and many others. Concrete Equipment Financing Services is a member of the Travelers Financial Group of companies, which has over 40 years of asset-based lending experience in the USA and Canada. Learn more or apply for financing at .

# # #

PR Contact:

Bob Hebeisen

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

617-417-1160

X: @Parallel_PR

[email protected]

SOURCE: Concrete Equipment Financial Services