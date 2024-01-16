Renalogic Partners With Springbuk In Innovative, New Health Intelligence Marketplace For Employers And Benefits Advisors

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Renalogic , a market leader helping self-funded group plans and their health plan members fight the human and financial costs of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and dialysis, today announced a strategic partnership with Springbuk , the leading health intelligence platform for employers and benefits advisors. By integrating Renalogic with insights in the Springbuk Activate partner marketplace, our cost-containment solutions will enhance healthcare outcomes through data-driven insights and personalized care.

Screenshot of Renalogic on Springbuk Activate

Details about Renalogic solutions featured on the Springbuk Activate resource.

The Springbuk Activate marketplace matches employers with possible partners based on their population's health needs or risks, showing them potential opportunities in savings and program engagement - all in one place. Renalogic worked with Springbuk to develop an illustrative analysis within the Springbuk application that identifies the number of members in the employer's population who may qualify for Renalogic's services and a 12-month savings opportunity estimate.

"We're excited to be part of the Springbuk Activate platform and are confident that employers and consultants will be more equipped to realize the impacts of our solutions," said Kevin Weinstein, CEO at Renalogic. "The Springbuk partnership aligns with our company vision to transform the healthcare market into a more equitable, efficient and transparent industry."

Renalogic provides cost containment and transparency solutions to self-funded group plans while working to prevent members from progressing to dialysis with care management programs, including:



ImpactIQ to help identify and stratify hidden risks among members.

ImpactCare to stop the progression of CKD and improve member health.

ImpactAdvocate to navigate members to effective, lower-cost options.

ImpactProtect to reduce dialysis costs using proprietary claims repricing. ImpactClarify to unravel multiple accountable parties (MAP) claims.

"Partnering with Renalogic has been instrumental in managing kidney disease and dialysis treatment effectively within our self-funded plans," said Joy Powell, CEO of Springbuk. "Their focus on cost containment and prevention of kidney disease progression has resulted in improved health outcomes and significant cost savings."

For more information about Renalogic, visit renalogic . For more information about Springbuk Activate, visit springbuk/activate .

About Renalogic

Founded in 2002, Renalogic helps self-funded plans of all sizes and their U.S.-based health plan members reduce the human and financial costs of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and dialysis. We help organizations manage dialysis claims with cost-containment and transparency solutions while working to prevent members from progressing to dialysis with our care management programs. Renalogic has helped clients save more than $780,000,000 and helped stop CKD from progressing for thousands of members. Learn more at renalogic .

About Springbuk

Springbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to sharpen their benefits strategy, advance employee health, and contain costs. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides curated action steps and strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments. Learn more at springbuk .

