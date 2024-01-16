Expo Contratista Secures Industry Leader Owens Corning As Official Title Sponsor

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Owens Corning and Expo Contratista's visionary partnership elevates Hispanic representation and fosters a more inclusive roofing landscape.

ATLANTA. GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / Expo Contratista , the leading hispanic construction expo, is delighted to announce Owens Corning, a global leader in roofing and building materials, as the official title sponsor for the upcoming 2024 expo. This strategic partnership underscores the commitment to excellence and innovation in the roofing and construction sector.

Owens Corning, renowned for its cutting-edge roofing solutions and commitment to sustainability, will play a pivotal role in shaping Expo Contratista 2024 into an unparalleled experience for industry professionals, contractors, and enthusiasts alike.

Expo Contratista is proud to announce that Owens Corning will also be the official sponsor of the second annual Hispanhica Awards , the biggest hispanic construction expo in the nation.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Prominent Brand Integration: Owens Corning's iconic logo will feature prominently on all event materials, banners, and promotional items, ensuring widespread visibility across the Expo Contratista venue. This will prompt a unified image of Expo's and Owens Corning's partnership.

Innovative Showcase: Owens Corning will have a dedicated sponsor booth to showcase its latest roofing and building materials, providing attendees with a firsthand look at their cutting-edge products.

Thought Leadership Opportunities: Executives from Owens Corning will engage in panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, contributing valuable insights to Expo Contratista attendees.

Octavio Vazquez : "Owens Corning is excited and honored to be the title sponsor for 2024 Expo Contratista! We have watched the event evolve over the last few years and are grateful to be able to invest in our Hispanic and Latino community as we grow together. We believe this community has the opportunity to create a major impact in the building materials space."

About Expo Contratista: Expo Contratista stands as the nation's leading Hispanic construction trade show , dedicated to connecting contractors and construction workers. With a mission to empower the Hispanic market with the knowledge to network and grow businesses in the industry, Expo Contratista continues to be a catalyst for diversity, collaboration, and innovation.

About Owens Corning: Owens Corning is a global leader in roofing , insulation, and composites. With a history of innovation spanning over 85 years, Owens Corning is committed to delivering high-performance building materials while prioritizing sustainability.

