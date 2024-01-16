RAD AI Welcomes Nolan Carleton And Heather Stuckey To Its Advisory Board

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) AT&T and Mars Wrigley Executives Embrace RAD's Mission to Transform Customer Engagement Through Unbiased AI-Informed Communication

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2024 / RAD AI , the leader in AI-powered audience-first communication solutions, is proud to announce the addition of two distinguished industry leaders to its expanding advisory board. Nolan Carleton, former Head of Global Social Media at AT&T, and Heather Stuckey, Global Senior Director of Strategy and Transformation at Mars Wrigley, are the latest to join RAD AI's mission to transform customer engagement and loyalty through unbiased, AI-informed marketing and communications.

Nolan Carleton

Heather Stuckey

During her tenure at AT&T, Carleton led global social media, designed and launched an in-house creative agency, AT&T Social Lab, and held leadership roles across corporate communications and employee communications. Throughout, she drove next-generation communication tactics and techniques to better engage audiences - both external and internal. Carleton's blend of strategic communications and data-driven decision-making, enhanced by her Lean Six Sigma Black Belt expertise, will play a crucial role in refining RAD AI solutions to ensure they remain at the forefront of industry trends and audience connectivity.

Heather Stuckey's accomplishments in global marketing, digital and communications strategy at Mars Wrigley will provide RAD AI's team with invaluable insights into the company's global market approach and customer-centric innovation. Her leadership will be pivotal in tailoring RAD AI's offerings for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands seeking to accelerate value creation across global marketing and sales functions.

In their roles as advisors, Carleton and Stuckey will spearhead initiatives to implement RAD AI's technology across sectors and geographical regions. They join hospitality marketing executive Casey Terrell on RAD AI's newly formed advisory board, comprised of professionals from a spectrum of industries.

"Bringing together this diverse group of A-list authorities will not only enhance the development of our product and service offerings but also keep us agile in a constantly changing market," said Jeremy Barnett, CEO of RAD AI. "With Nolan and Heather on the advisory board, we're strongly positioned to rapidly tailor and scale our market strategies to specific customer segments, helping brands and creators cut through the noise with precision and impact."

This appointment comes at a time when virtually every industry is looking to adopt AI technology to create more personalized and engaging communications strategies.

RAD AI specializes in AI-driven marketing and communication solutions. Its unique approach focuses on eradicating bias in content decision-making and providing marketing professionals and creators with AI-driven creative direction. Its innovative AI technology equips brands and creatives with actionable insights for influencer marketing and content creation, transforming customer engagement and loyalty.

For more information about RAD AI and its innovative AI-driven marketing and communication solutions, please visit .

# # #

About RAD AI:

RAD AI revolutionizes brand engagement by using advanced AI to understand audience interests and behaviors, facilitating precise content strategy and delivery. Its award-winning technology efficiently eliminates bias, ensuring rapid, impactful messaging that maximizes ROI in a crowded digital market.

For more information, visit and join the conversation on LinkedIn , Instagra and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Katie Gerber

[email protected]

408-799-5864

SOURCE: RAD AI