Priorities Of Azerbaijan's Chairmanship In GUAM Announced

The main directions of Azerbaijan's presidency in the
Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) for 2024
have been determined, Azernews reports.
This was informed by the institution's press service.
It was noted that during the presidency, Azerbaijan will try to
contribute to the implementation of the organization's goals,
especially the exchange of experience and knowledge in the field of
demining and post-conflict recovery and reconstruction, as well as
strengthening cooperation in the field of transport and logistics.
At the same time, stimulation of activities in the field of
digitization, digitization of transport corridors, energy security,
etc. will focus on areas of cooperation such as
In addition, Azerbaijan's chairmanship will continue to
coordinate joint efforts of GUAM member states within the framework
of international platforms - UN, OSCE, Council of Europe, and other
international organizations. The chairmanship will also focus on
increasing the efficiency of the organization.
It should be noted that in 2024, the presidency of Azerbaijan
will organize the meetings of the Council of National Coordinators
and the Council of Foreign Ministers.
