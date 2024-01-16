Priorities Of Azerbaijan's Chairmanship In GUAM Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nigar Hasanova Read more

The main directions of Azerbaijan's presidency in the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) for 2024 have been determined, Azernews reports.

This was informed by the institution's press service.

It was noted that during the presidency, Azerbaijan will try to contribute to the implementation of the organization's goals, especially the exchange of experience and knowledge in the field of demining and post-conflict recovery and reconstruction, as well as strengthening cooperation in the field of transport and logistics. At the same time, stimulation of activities in the field of digitization, digitization of transport corridors, energy security, etc. will focus on areas of cooperation such as

In addition, Azerbaijan's chairmanship will continue to coordinate joint efforts of GUAM member states within the framework of international platforms - UN, OSCE, Council of Europe, and other international organizations. The chairmanship will also focus on increasing the efficiency of the organization.

It should be noted that in 2024, the presidency of Azerbaijan will organize the meetings of the Council of National Coordinators and the Council of Foreign Ministers.