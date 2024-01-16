Estonia Nabs Russian Professor On Espionage Charges

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 3, the Estonian Security Police (KaPo) detained a Russian national, Vyacheslav Morozov, who is suspected of conducting and supporting intelligence efforts against Estonia in favor of the Russian Federation.

That's according to the ERR broadcaster, Ukrinform reports.

Morozov is being held in a Tallinn prison. The fact of his detention was confirmed by the Estonian State Prosecutor's Office. According to State Prosecutor Triinu Olev, the investigation has reason to believe that Morozov, being at large, may evade criminal prosecution or pursue his criminal activities.

"That's why we appealed to the court with a motion to take him into custody. The Harju District Court agreed with the assessment made by the prosecutor's office and ruled to remand the person in custody for up to two months," said Olev.

The details of the charges brought against Vyacheslav Morozov were never disclosed due to the probe secrecy concerns. At the same time, Director General of the Security Police, Margo Palloson, noted that the aggressor state's intelligence interest in Estonia remains high.

"The current case is just one among more than a dozen other ones, illustrating the desire of Russia's intelligence to penetrate into various spheres of life in Estonia, including the academic field," Palloson added.

Vyacheslav Morozov worked as a Professor of political science at the Schütte Institute of the University of Tartu. The head of the Schütte Institute, Kristiina Tonnisson, confirmed to ERR that after charges were pressed against Morozov, his contract was terminated.

Vyacheslav Morozov had worked at St. Petersburg State University until 2010. Later he was associated with the University of Tartu. In particular, in 2016-2023, Morozov held the position of Professor of European Union and Russia studies there, and from September 1, 2023 to January 11, 2024, he was Professor of international political theory.