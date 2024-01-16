Russia Kills, Injures At Least 592 Ukrainian Civilians In December - UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine confirmed that in December 2023, at least 592 civilians were killed or injured as a result of Russian strikes.

That's according to a report released by the Mission on January 15, as seen by Ukrinform.

It notes that this is a 26.5% casualty increase against the previous month.

"The number of reported civilian casualties, some of which are still pending verification, suggest that the increase was even higher. The increase in civilian casualties in December breaks a trend of decreasing numbers of civilian casualties in 2023," the report emphasizes.

The UN monitoring mission indicates that the increase was mainly due to massive Russian missile attacks on December 29-30. Missile strikes accounted for 34% of civilian casualties in December, compared with 16% in November, she said.

As reported, the number of those killed by the Russian missile attack targeting Kyiv on December increased to 33.