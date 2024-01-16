Path To Global Peace Summit Open - Prime Minister Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The path to the Global Summit of Ukraine's Peace Formula is open, to bring a just peace closer.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal of Ukraine during a government meeting on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

“The way to the Global Summit is open. It will be a meeting of leaders of state and government that will bring a just and sustainable peace closer," he said.

According to Shmyhal, our attention is currently focused on Switzerland where the World Economic Forum has kicked off in Davos and where President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation are working.

Ukrainian delegation meets with representatives of countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America in Davos

The head of the Ukrainian government said that the head of the Ukrainian state had already held important talks with the leadership of the Swiss Confederation and with Swiss parliamentarians.

"The main goal is to increase Switzerland's support for Ukraine, consolidation around the Ukrainian Peace Formula, and preparation for the Peace Summit at the level of the leaders of states," said the head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

He informed that a meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors was held regarding the implementation of Zelensky's Peace Formula, attended by representatives from more than 80 states and international organizations.

Davos meeting: security, foreign policy advisors address five points of Ukraine's Peace Formula

As reported, on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of national security and political advisers regarding the implementation of the Peace Formula in Davos, the Ukrainian delegation held a number of meetings with representatives from the states across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania.