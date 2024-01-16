ICESCO's Executive Council 44Th Session Kicks Off In Jeddah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The 44th Executive Council session of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) was launched on Tuesday in Jeddah with the participation of 54 member countries of the organization.

The secretariat of the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science said in a statement that the Kingdom's hosting of the Executive Council comes under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud and their unlimited support to the education, culture and science sectors.

The session discusses the work of the organization, determines plans and strategies, and concludes with a report that determines plans and budgets, where the outputs of the Executive Council are adopted within the meeting of the general conference of the organization, which is the first legislative authority in it.

The hosting comes within the Kingdom's general strategy through ICESCO's membership, which supports the organization and its efforts in the Islamic countries, signifying the Kingdom's leading position in supporting education, culture, and science regionally and internationally.

ICESCO was established in 1982 and is based in Rabat Morocco, and is concerned with the development of the fields of education, scientific research, technology, humanities, social sciences, and cultural communication among the organization

kns









MENAFN16012024000071011013ID1107727038