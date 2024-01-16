Police arrest bride in on wedding day in Mexico for alleged extortion

(MENAFN) On her wedding day in Mexico, a bride was arrested for suspected extortion, with photographs capturing her in her voluminous white gown, handcuffed, and surrounded by police.



Identified only as Nancy N by state prosecutors, the woman's wedding plans were thwarted as law enforcement officers ambushed the ceremony, preventing her entry into the church in Villa Guerrero, according to local media.



Her intended husband, known as Clemente N, also called "El Raton" (The Mouse), is sought on the same charges but successfully evaded arrest.



The couple, along with others, is accused of extorting chicken merchants near Mexico City in Toluca and is under suspicion for kidnapping four workers from a poultry shop, as per authorities.



Photographs shared on social media by the prosecutor's office depict the detained suspects, including the bride in her wedding attire, restrained and surrounded by officers.



Authorities assert that the group has affiliations with the La Familia Michoacana drug cartel, and the police investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

