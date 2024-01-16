Expo City Dubai’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra launch region’s first ever concert aimed at educating young children

(MENAFN- Manara Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 January 2024: Dubai’s pioneering all-female Firdaus Orchestra, an initiative of Expo City Dubai, is launching a unique classical music experience tailored specifically for young children, aged 0 to 6.

“Mini Maestros” will take place on 27th January at the Firdaus Studio in Expo City. The concert will include a diverse range of music, creatively infusing classic children's songs and popular Disney numbers including ‘Hakuna Matata’, ‘Under the Sea’ and ‘Chicken Dance.’

The concert, the first of its kind in this region, promises to be an immersive and educational musical journey that will captivate the senses and foster a love for music. The event will showcase a full chamber orchestra that has been tailored exclusively for early years audiences and their parents. The interactive musical environment aims to to engage young minds while offering an entertaining learning experience for both children and adults alike.

Monica Woodman, conductor of the Firdaus Orchestra said: "The power of music to educate is something we are hugely passionate about as an orchestra, so we are extremely excited to be launching this event at the Firdaus Studio in Dubai. The significance of classical music in children's cognitive development cannot be overstated. Classical music ignites creativity and activates areas of the brain not typically stimulated by other music genres. Mini Maestros will offer a truly unique opportunity for children and their parents to interact with live music. We cannot wait to perform this concert”.

Tickets to the Mini Maestros can be booked here. The event will commence with the gates opening at 10:45 am, setting the stage for the first performance starting at 11:00 am.





