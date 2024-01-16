Dubai Islamic Bank Unveils 'DIB XTRA', an Exclusive Salary Transfer Campaign

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE – 16 January 2024: Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the UAE's largest Islamic bank, has launched ‘DIB XTRA’, an offering that will reward customers who open a salary transfer account with the bank. DIB XTRA unveils a unique proposition for both existing and new customers of DIB, coupling a rewarding banking experience with an enticing array of benefits and incentives.



At the heart of this campaign lies the Guaranteed Welcome Bonus up to AED 7,000 which can be boosted by an additional 15% when customers open their account via DIB alt digital banking. This bonus is available to those who choose to transfer their salaries to a ‘DIB XTRA’ Account for the first time.



Moreover, customers who transfer their salary to a 'DIB XTRA' Account will be eligible to enter a lucky draw, giving four fortunate winners the opportunity to win their entire year's salary, with a maximum prize of AED 125,000 each. UAE National customers participating in the campaign will receive an extra entry, boosting their chances of winning this exceptional prize.



All onboarded customers will also enjoy 1-year free access to Buy 1, Get 1 free offers via the TravellerPass App.



Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at Dubai Islamic Bank, said: “Our top priority is meeting the needs and aspirations of both our existing and new customers. We view this as our central mission, and we are constantly exploring ways to reward them for their trust and loyalty. We firmly believe that a satisfied customer is the bedrock of any successful bank, and that's why we are delighted to introduce this unique salary transfer initiative.”



"We believe ‘DIB XTRA’ will empower our customers to achieve their financial objectives. Whether it's building a secure financial future, saving for significant life events, or investing wisely, we want to be there every step of the way. In addition to providing tangible financial benefits, we are dedicated to delivering top-tier banking experiences. We want our customers to feel supported, valued, and appreciated as they navigate their financial journeys.”



“This initiative also meets a very important aspect of ESG, which is inclusivity, as one of the primary objectives of the campaign is to make it available to all cross-sections of citizens and residents of the UAE.”



DIB remains committed to enhancing the banking experience for its customers, rewarding them in all their interactions and at all touchpoints by meeting their needs with convenience, simplicity, and efficiency.





