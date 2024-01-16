Kevin Whelan Named Managing Director Of Charlesbank

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlesbank Capital Partners, LLC is pleased to announce that Kevin Whelan was elected a Managing Director of the firm, effective January 1. Since joining Charlesbank as Chief Financial Officer in 2022, Mr. Whelan has proven a valuable leader, serving as a strategic thought partner on a number of transaction, fund and firm-related initiatives and leading the firm's team of finance professionals.

Commenting on the appointment, Josh Klevens, Charlesbank Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, said,“I have been consistently impressed with Kevin's leadership of the finance team and his dedication to serving our investors with high levels of service and transparency. His leadership, work ethic, financial acumen and character embody our values, and we are pleased to welcome him as a Managing Director of the firm.”

Prior to joining Charlesbank, Mr. Whelan was Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer at Beacon Capital Partners, a Boston-based real estate private equity firm, and previously held finance leadership roles at Bain Capital, CCBN, Wellington Management Company and The Boston Consulting Group. He began his career at Arthur Andersen, where he obtained his CPA license. He is also a CFA Charterholder. Mr. Whelan is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame.

