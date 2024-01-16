Smart Airport Market Size Worth USD 24.03 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart airport market size was USD 7.00 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Increasing need for real-time information and focus on customer-centric approaches and Rising use of big data analysis techniques and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Passengers are becoming increasingly reliant on real-time information for making their travels easy and comfortable. It is expected that smart airports will give travelers access to real-time information and necessitate the installation of client touch points to collect real-time updates on the progress of a customer's trip. These points of contact can also be utilized to facilitate quick information exchange throughout the airport's value chain, improving the effectiveness and efficiency of all system components

According to the SITA, Air Transportation IT Insights 2022, the use of mobile devices for booking, onboarding the plane, and bag collection increased in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2020, while automated gates used for identity control, boarding, border control, as well as bag collection have all seen a 3% to 5% rise in technology adoption since 2020.

However, high installation costs of smart airport technology, absence of industry standards, and need for specialized personnel to manage and maintain these systems are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. The cost of constructing, designing, and running these digital systems is very high. The airport authorities choose to outsource the security services to businesses, such as G4S Plc., Securitas AB, and others, due to high expense of these tools and services.

Recent market trend is increasing focus on eco-friendly and sustainable activities. Green technologies and practices are rapidly being adopted by airports to lessen their environmental impact. This involves putting in place waste management strategies, renewable energy sources, energy-efficient technologies, and environment-friendly building practices. The fact that renewable energy sources are infinite, in contrast to the more common ones now in use, is one of their key benefits

Segment Insights

Airport Size Insights:

On the basis of airport size, the global smart airport market is segmented into small, medium, and large. The large segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global smart airport market in 2022 as large airports can invest in and deploy advanced smart technology and infrastructure as they have larger budgets and resources than smaller airports.

Operation Insights:

On the basis of operation, the global smart airport market is segmented into aeronautical and non-aeronautical. The non-aeronautical segment is expected to register moderately fast revenue growth rate in the global smart airport market during the forecast period. This is due to rising need for services including restaurants, retail stores, Internet access, smart parking, advertising, lounge access, and personalized services.

Regional Insights:

The North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global smart airport market in 2022 due to increasing investments made by governments in modernizing the airports in the region. For instance, in July 2022, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States Department of Transportation announced that it would invest USD 1 billion in 85 airports all over the country to increase accessibility for people with disabilities, increase capacity at airport terminals, and increase energy efficiency.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global smart airport market over the forecast period due to significant investments in new airport construction and expansion of existing airports. The volume of passengers handled by airports in countries, such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, among others, has increased dramatically in recent years. As a result, the local government and airport authorities have declared large investments in the development and enlargement of airports.

