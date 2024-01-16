Procurement Software Market Size Worth USD 17.90 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global procurement software market size was USD 6.67 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Increasing use for cloud-based procurement solutions and rising need for automated and efficient procurement processes are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Cloud-based procurement systems have many benefits such as easy deployment, flexibility, scalability, and lower infrastructure costs. This software allows for real-time access to procurement data, leading to better informed and timely decisions. In addition, this software also makes it possible for companies to access procurement software at any time and from any location, which makes it easier to manage procurement procedures globally.

Furthermore, increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology in procurement software is an emerging trend that is helping companies to automate increasingly complex procurement processes while enhancing decision-making. Global supply chains are also concentrating on modernizing and optimizing procedures to increase commercial operations' productivity and efficiency

However, high initial cost of procuring and implementing procurement software is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. These costs include software licensing fees, implementation costs, training expenses, and any required hardware upgrades. In addition, there are concerns related to data security and privacy, which could also restrain market revenue growth.

Segment Insights

Deployment Type Insights:

On the basis of deployment type, the global procurement software market is segmented into on-premises and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global procurement software market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for cloud-based software as it offers enhanced transparency, lower prices, quicker transactions, and a wider geographic reach, all of which help to promote technology as an essential security tool and keep up with its constant.

End-Use Insights:

On the basis of end-use, the global procurement software market is segmented into travel & logistics, Information Technology (IT) & telecommunications, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceutical, manufacturing & automotive, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail, mining, and others. The retail segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global procurement software market during the forecast period. This is because retailers may increase the entire value of their operations by integrating business processes with the use of procurement software

Regional Insights:

The North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global procurement software market in 2022 owing to increasing need for centralized procurement procedures. In addition, increasing number of collaborations among major companies is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period. Moreover, rising investments by procurement software manufacturers is another factor driving market revenue growth of this region. For example, on 29 April 2021, GEP implemented GEP SMART, a cloud-based procurement platform, in collaboration with ENMAX Corporation, a Canadian provider of electrical services.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global procurement software market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing expenditures made in digital transformation by developing countries such as South Korea, Japan, India, Singapore, and South East Asia. Moreover, rising number of companies in these countries and increasing usage of mobile devices are also expected to drive market revenue growth in this region during the forecast period. Furthermore, professional services increased 13.5% between 2021 and 2022, according to an International Data Corporation (IDC) analysis released in January 2022.

