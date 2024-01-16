Nitrogen Fertilizer Market Projected To Surpass US$77.409 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 3.64%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The nitrogen fertilizer market was valued at US$60.284 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.64% to reach US$77.409 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the nitrogen fertilizer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.64% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$77.409 billion by 2028.The worldwide market is primarily driven by increased food production demand. As the world's population continues to rise, there is a rising demand for more efficient and productive agriculture . Nitrogen fertilizers, which are high in nitrogen content, are critical in increasing crop growth and output, making them an essential component of current farming operations. Furthermore, changing dietary tastes and urbanization increase demand for a broader range of higher-value crops. These fertilizers aid in crop quality, texture, and appearance, making them especially important in the production of fruits, vegetables, and cash crops that adapt to changing customer demands.Nitrogen fertilizers are important inorganic substances that are frequently used to improve crop development by changing qualities such as texture, colour, and quality. Nitrogen, a crucial component of these fertilizers, is a constituent of protoplasm and is essential for photosynthesis. Ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, calcium ammonium nitrate, urea, and other chemicals are commonly included in various amounts in these fertilizers. They are frequently blended with animal manure and precisely administered in specific amounts to promote advantages such as improved floral differentiation, quicker shoot development, the creation of strong flower buds, and overall fruit quality enhancement. These fertilizers are essential tools for contemporary agriculture, supporting farmers in improving crop yields and producing healthier, more resilient crops to fulfil the demands of a growing global population.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Nitricity, a US business, received a $20 million Series A round of investment for their ecologically friendly nitrogen-generating technique in October 2022. If Nitricity's technology becomes widely adopted, it may reduce the negative environmental consequences of nitrogen fertilizer production while simultaneously lowering prices for farmers, who must still cope with a volatile market.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global market is divided into anhydrous ammonia , urea, ammonium sulfate and ammonium nitrate. Among these, the Urea segment will be the leading segment over the forecast period. Urea, one of the most commonly used nitrogen fertilizers, plays an important role in modern agriculture. It is quite adaptable and may be used on a wide range of crops. Its nitrogen concentration is progressively released, making it suited for both short-term and long-term crop needs. This adaptability has resulted in widespread acceptance across a variety of agricultural methods, considerably contributing to market expansion. Furthermore, its cost-effectiveness is a motivating element. It provides plants with vital nitrogen fertilizers efficiently and cost-effectively. This low cost attracts to a wide range of growers, from smallholders to large-scale commercial enterprises.Based on form the global nitrogen fertilizer market is divided into dry and liquid. Among these, the liquid form is likely to grow significantly over the forecast period. Liquid nitrogen fertilizers are gaining popularity in modern agriculture due to their distinct benefits and adaptability. They are valued for their ease of use. They may be administered easily and consistently using a variety of irrigation methods, including drip and foliar treatments, increasing their efficiency. This simplicity of use is especially beneficial for large-scale and precision farming operations. Furthermore, they provide plants with quick nutrient availability. Since the liquid form absorbs quickly, it promotes rapid vegetative growth and crop development. This rapid nitrogen delivery is especially advantageous for crops with high nutrient requirements during crucial development phases.Based on Geography the Asia Pacific region will be the leading region over the forecast period. Asian countries such as India, China, and others have a huge agricultural land base, a sizable rural population, and excellent climate conditions for crop development. These variables are expected to increase the use of nitrogen fertilizers in the region. Furthermore, the region's leading players' adoption of novel marketing tactics, as well as the implementation of initiatives to educate farmers about the benefits of utilizing nitrogen fertilizers to increase crop growth, are projected to assist in enhancing the region's market size.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global nitrogen fertilizer market, that have been covered are CF Industries, Haifa Group, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO), OCI N.V., Acron Group, BASF SE, EuroChem group, Koch Fertilizer LLC, Yara International ASA.The market analytics report segments the global nitrogen fertilizer market on the following basis:.By TypeoAnhydrous ammoniaoUreaoAmmonium sulfateoAmmonium nitrate.By FormoDryoLiquid.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.UK.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa (MEA).Saudi Arabia.UAE.Isreal.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.CF Industries.Haifa Group.Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO).OCI N.V..Acron Group.BASF SE.EuroChem group.Koch Fertilizer LLC.Yara International ASAExplore More Reports:.Biofertilizers Market:.Water Soluble Fertilizers Market:.Potash Fertilizer Market:

